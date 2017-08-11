FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-SEACOR Marine Holdings enters into a joint-venture with Montco Offshore​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-SEACOR Marine Holdings enters into a joint-venture with Montco Offshore​

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

* SEACOR Marine Holdings says ‍on August 10, Co's unit entered into a JV contribution, formation agreement​ - SEC filing

* SEACOR Marine Holdings - ‍Pursuant to agreement SLH and MOI agreed to contribute in aggregate 19 self-propelled, self-elevating liftboat vessels ​

* The joint venture contribution and formation agreement was entered into with Montco Offshore Inc ​

* SEACOR Marine Holdings - ‍In exchange for contributions of assets, SLH, MOI to receive equity interests in FGH in proportion to values of respective assets

* SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc - It is expected that SLH will own a majority of equity interests in Falcon Global Holdings LLC​ Source text: [bit.ly/2uwbhMz] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.