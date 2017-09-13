FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill receives court approval of "first day" motions
#Bankruptcy News
September 13, 2017 / 11:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Seadrill receives court approval of "first day" motions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd -

* Seadrill receives court approval of “first day” motions

* Expects its operations to continue uninterrupted throughout the reorganization process

* Says approved motions give company authority to, continue to pay employee wages and benefits without interruption

* Approved motions gives authority to continue to utilize cash management system; continue to pay suppliers,vendors in full under normal terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

