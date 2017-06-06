FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sealink Travel Group says talks are ongoing between sealink and South Australian Government
June 6, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sealink Travel Group says talks are ongoing between sealink and South Australian Government

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sealink Travel Group Ltd

* "Confidential discussions are ongoing between sealink and south australian government"

* Refers to comments in media about negotiations for extension of licence for berthing facilities for kangaroo island ferry service

* Sealink travel says discussions regarding new vessel construction, fares, longer-term leasing arrangement, and infrastructure maintenance at cape jervis and penneshaw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

