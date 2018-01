Jan 5 (Reuters) - Seamec Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERED INTO CONTRACT FOR CHARTER HIRE OF VESSEL ‘SEAMEC III’ WITH IGOPL OFFSHORE PVT

* SAYS ‍VALUE OF CHARTER DURING FIRM PERIOD IS $2.4 MILLION​

* SAYS CHARTER IS FOR FIRM PERIOD OF 100 DAYS WITH OPTION FOR EXTENSION; CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE AROUND JAN 10