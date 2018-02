Feb 22 (Reuters) - Seamec Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERS CONTRACT FOR CHARTER HIRE OF VESSEL WITH KREUZ SUBSEA FOR UNDERTAKING A JOB IN OFFSHORE WEST COAST

* SAYS TENURE OF CONTRACT IS FOR FIRM PERIOD OF 50 DAYS; CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE AROUND FIRST WEEK OF MARCH

* SAYS VALUE OF CHARTER DURING FIRM PERIOD IS $300,000