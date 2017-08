June 20 (Reuters) - Seamec Ltd:

* Says intimation on deployment of vessel SIII

* Says entered contract for charter hire of vessel Seamec III with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

* Says tenure of contract is 7 days with option for extension; contract to start from around June 22

* Says value of charter during firm period is 10.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: