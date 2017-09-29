FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seamless confirms annual savings in excess of 25 mln SEK
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 29, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Seamless confirms annual savings in excess of 25 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution

* Seamless confirms annual savings in excess of 25 mln SEK

* Says ‍identified and executed actions will result in annual savings in excess of SEK 25 mln instead of previously announced SEK 15 m​ln

* Says ‍savings, which will have full effect from Q1 2018, will be associated with operating expenses of around SEK 11.5 mln, which will be charged in Q3 2017 (SEK 7 mln), Q4 2017 (SEK 4 mln) and Q1 2018 (SEK 0.5 mln)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

