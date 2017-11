Nov 13 (Reuters) - SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB :

* Q3 ‍EBITDA RESULT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 4.3 (9.9)​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO MSEK 20.4 (27.5), A DECREASE OF 26%

* Q3 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO MSEK 0.7 (9.8)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)