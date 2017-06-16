FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
June 16, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - ATB Loan facility bears interest at libor plus a margin of 4.65pct per annum

* Seanergy Maritime - ATB loan facility bears interest payable quarterly, principal is repayable by 20 equal consecutive quarterly installments

* Seanergy Maritime - ATB loan facility's final balloon instalment due on the maturity date, May 26, 2022

* Seanergy Maritime - on May 24, 2017, the company entered into an up to $16.2 million loan facility with Jelco Delta Holding Corp

* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility currently bears interest at libor plus a margin of 7pct per annum which is payable quarterly

* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility's principal repayable in one bullet payment due on the maturity date, May 24, 2018

* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility's maturity date May, at the company's option, be extended to May 24, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2rFCPgk) Further company coverage:

