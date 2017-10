Oct 25 (Reuters) - Roots Corp

* ‍Searchlight and Don Michael Investments announces sale of common shares of Roots Corporation​

* Searchlight Capital says ‍total of 13.3 million Roots shares were sold by Searchlight selling shareholders at a price of $12 per share​

* Searchlight Capital says ‍total of 3.4 million Roots shares were sold by founders selling shareholder at a price of $12 per share​