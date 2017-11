Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS AND KMART ANNOUNCE FREE HOME DELIVERY FOR ONLINE ORDERS THROUGH CHRISTMAS, PLUS CYBER WEEK DEALS

* SEARS - ‍ BEGINNING NOV 27, SEARS AND KMART INTRODUCED FREE HOME DELIVERY FOR ONLINE PURCHASES ON ALL ORDERS OVER $399, THROUGH DEC 25​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: