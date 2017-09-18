FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release
Sections
Featured
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍will not be filing unaudited interim financial statements in respect of 13-week period ended July 29, 2017

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍continuous disclosure filings are required to be filed by deadline of September 27, 2017​

* Sears Canada Inc - remains subject to stay of proceedings under ccaa, initially granted by order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on June 22, 2017​

* Sears Canada-‍in light of its ongoing restructuring, does not intend to make disclosure filings prior to or following anticipated cease trade order​

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍FTI consulting Canada Inc is court-appointed monitor under CCAA court order​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.