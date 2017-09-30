FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks approval for transactions, stay period extension
#Regulatory News
September 30, 2017 / 12:46 AM / in 18 days

BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks approval for transactions, stay period extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada to seek approval for a number of transactions and stay period extension to November 7, 2017

* During the stay period, Sears Canada is continuing to operate its retail stores and website at sears.ca

* Entered into number of lease surrender agreements and a lease amending agreement that will result in exit of some retail locations

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of 11 of leased retail store locations, one leased fulfillment centre

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of one of owned properties, two going-concern transactions for certain business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

