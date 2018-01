Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR OUTSTANDING 8% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2019 AND 6 5/8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2018 AND PURSUE NEGOTIATED EXCHANGE OF CERTAIN OTHER INDEBTEDNESS

* SEARS HOLDINGS - INTENDS TO PURSUE AMENDMENT OF ITS OUTSTANDING $300 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: