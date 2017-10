Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-

* Sears Holdings - through units entered into a third amendment to letter of credit and reimbursement agreement dated december 28, 2016 - sec filing​

* Sears Holdings-amendment entered into related with initial lenders assigning $140 million of commitments under lc facility to certain unaffiliated lenders​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uuyFKh) Further company coverage: