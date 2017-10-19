BRIEF-Sears Holdings enters second amended and restated loan agreement through units​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍ on October 18, co through units entered into a second amended and restated loan agreement​- SEC filing

* Sears Holdings - entered agreement ‍which amended, restated amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of Oct 4, 2017, with JPP LLC and JPP II LLC​

* Sears Holdings - ‍on Oct 18, pursuant to second amended and restated loan agreement, borrowers borrowed an additional $40 million from lenders​