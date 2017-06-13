BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-
* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
* Sears Holdings Corp - on track to achieve $1.25 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017
* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices and support functions globally
* Sears Holdings Corp - certain positions at field operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions
* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters in hoffman estates
* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to minimize impact on employees
* Sears Holdings Corp - sears holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date
* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through partnerships, joint ventures or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: