FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-

* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍on track to achieve $1.25 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017​

* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices and support functions globally

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍certain positions at field operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions​

* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters in hoffman estates

* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to minimize impact on employees

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍sears holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date​

* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through partnerships, joint ventures or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.