July 7 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* Sears Holdings says on July 7, co will initiate closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 KMART unprofitable stores‍​ - blog

* Expect to introduce smaller concept stores in upcoming quarters while reducing number and/or size of larger-format, less competitive stores