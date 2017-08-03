BRIEF-Sears says entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* On August 1, co, through units entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement dated Dec 28, 2016​ - SEC filing

* Sears Holdings - extends maturity of $271 million committed under existing LC facility from original maturity date of Dec 28, 2017 through Dec 28, 2018

* Amendment also increases pricing under LC facility, provides for release of all real estate collateral that secured existing facility​

* Says amendment eliminates unused portion of facility - SEC filing