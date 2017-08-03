FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sears says entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sears says entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* On August 1, co, through units entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement dated Dec 28, 2016​ - SEC filing

* Sears Holdings - extends maturity of $271 million committed under existing LC facility from original maturity date of Dec 28, 2017 through Dec 28, 2018

* Amendment also increases pricing under LC facility, provides for release of all real estate collateral that secured existing facility​

* Says amendment eliminates unused portion of facility - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fbuFfd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.