FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Says ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​

* Seattle Genetics - SGN-LIV1A ‍will be tested in combination with Keytruda in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial as first line treatment for locally advanced and metastatic TNBC​ ‍triple negative breast cancer

* Seattle Genetics - SGN-LIV1A in combination with standard chemotherapy will also be evaluated in phase 2 I-spy 2 trial for newly diagnosed stage 2 or 3 HER2 negative breast cancer​

* Seattle Genetics - ‍four clinical studies are underway or planned for SGN-LIV1A in breast cancer, with a focus on triple negative breast cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.