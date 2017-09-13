FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment announces new chairman and new lead independent director
September 13, 2017 / 8:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment announces new chairman and new lead independent director

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment, Inc. announces new chairman and new lead independent director

* Says Ellen O. Tauscher resigned from the board

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍elected Yoshikazu Maruyama as chairman, succeeding David F. D‘alessandro effective October 9​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍Company has also elected Donald C. Robinson as lead independent director, effective October 9​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - Mr. D‘alessandro, Judith A. Mchale, and Ellen O. Tauscher will step down from board of directors, effective October 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

