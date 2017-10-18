FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment - ‍implemented restructuring program

* Seaworld Entertainment - co had previously announced in August 2017 that it was identifying an additional $25.0 million in potential gross cost savings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍restructuring program involves elimination of about 350 positions by end of Q4 2017 across certain of co’s theme parks, headquarters​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍ as restructuring program, co expects to record approximately $5.1 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q3 of 2017​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍restructuring charges relate to severance and other expenses incurred in connection with restructuring program​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍for Q3 2017 and for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will reduce co’s reported earnings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍ for Q3 2017, for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will not impact co's adjusted EBITDA​ Source text : (bit.ly/2kX0db3) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.