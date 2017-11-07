FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SeaWorld Entertainment reports Q3 earnings per share $0.64
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in a day

BRIEF-SeaWorld Entertainment reports Q3 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

* SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reports third quarter and nine months 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $437.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Attendance in Q3 of 2017 declined by approximately 732,000 guests compared to prior year Q3​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Expects to achieve its targeted $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Has also identified an additional $25.0 million in cost savings opportunities​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Has narrowed its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $280 million to $295 million​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Less than 15% of company’s expected 2017 attendance remaining in November and December​

* SeaWorld Entertainment- ‍Qtrly attendance adversely impacted by decline in U.S. domestic, international attendance, effects of hurricanes Irma & Harvey​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍SeaWorld San Diego was further impacted by a decline in attendance from Southern California market in quarter​

* SeaWorld Entertainment - ‍Expects to deploy majority of cost savings from restructuring into marketing and advertising initiatives in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

