BRIEF-SEB writes down shareholders equity by SEK 8.2 bln due to new accounting principles, German business transformation

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab :

* REG-SEB: DISCLOSURE OF IMPACT OF CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES, IMPAIRMENT AND OTHER ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY

* SEB AB SAYS ‍ON APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES, TECHNICAL EFFECT ON SEB LEADS TO AN OVERALL REDUCTION IN GROUP‘S SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY OF SEK 6.0BN​

* SEB AB SAYS ‍OTHER ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY IN Q4 2017 RESULTS WILL AMOUNT TO SEK -1.9BN BEFORE TAX AND SEK -1.7BN AFTER TAX​

* SEB AB SAYS ‍IN TOTAL, ABOVE MENTIONED EFFECTS WILL LOWER EQUITY WITH SEK 8.2BN, CAPITAL BASE WITH SEK 4.3BN AND DECREASE CAPITAL BUFFER BY AROUND 50 BASIS POINTS​

* SEB AB SAYS ‍BUSINESS OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AND SEB REMAINS COMMITTED TO FINANCIAL TARGETS INCLUDING A CAPITAL BUFFER OF AROUND 150 BASIS POINTS, AND COST CAP OF SEK 22BN FOR 2018.​

* SEB AB SAYS ‍IFRS-RELATED CHANGES OF SEK 6.0BN WILL TAKE EFFECT IN Q1 OPENING BALANCE 2018, AND REMAINING SEK 1.7BN IN Q4 RESULTS 2017​