July 19 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* Passes order against Swaraj Automotives Ltd

* Direct freezing of voting rights, corporate benefits with regard to excess of proportionate promoter shareholding in Swaraj Automotives

* Action till such time Swaraj Automotives complies with the minimum public shareholding requirement