Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* India’s capital market regulator i.e. the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) releases review of securities lending and borrowing framework

* India’s capital market regulator says no clearing member shall have open position of more than 10 percent of total market limit for securities lending, borrowing

* India’s capital market regulator says new rules on securities lending, borrowing to come into effect from Jan. 1, 2018 (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Desk)