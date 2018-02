BRIEF-SEC charges former bitcoin-denominated exchange and operator with fraud

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SEC:

* US SEC SAYS CHARGED FORMER BITCOIN-DENOMINATED EXCHANGE AND OPERATOR WITH OPERATING UNREGISTERED SECURITIES EXCHANGE, DEFRAUDING USERS OF THAT EXCHANGE‍​

* US SEC SAYS ALSO CHARGED THE OPERATOR WITH MAKING FALSE AND MISLEADING STATEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING OF SECURITIES‍​

* US SEC SAYS IT ALLEGES BITFUNDER AND ITS FOUNDER JON MONTROLL OPERATED BITFUNDER AS UNREGISTERED ONLINE SECURITIES EXCHANGE AND DEFRAUDED EXCHANGE USERS

* SEC SAYS ALLEGES THAT MONTROLL SOLD UNREGISTERED SECURITIES THAT PURPORTED TO BE INVESTMENTS IN EXCHANGE & MISAPPROPRIATED FUNDS FROM THAT INVESTMENT AS WELL Source: bit.ly/2EMkCsE