2 months ago
BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO
Featured
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer

* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role Source text: [bit.ly/2rT47k2] Further company coverage:

