BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products submits application for IDE with FDA

July 18 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* Second Sight Medical Products - submitted application for IDE with FDA for approval to conduct early feasibility study of orioncortical visual prosthesis system

