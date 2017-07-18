FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products submits application for IDE with FDA
July 18, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products submits application for IDE with FDA

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* Second Sight Medical Products - submitted application for IDE with FDA for approval to conduct early feasibility study of orioncortical visual prosthesis system

* Second Sight Medical Products - submitted application for approval to conduct an early feasibility study in a clinical trial of up to 5 patients

* Second Sight Medical Products - IDE for approval to conduct feasibility study of orion cortical visual prosthesis system in clinical trial of up to 5 patients Source text: (bit.ly/2u5efdg) Further company coverage:

