BRIEF-Secoo Holding reports Q3 loss per share $0.09

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Secoo Holding Ltd

* Secoo reports unaudited third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 44.2 percent to rmb 982.2 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue rmb 1.25 billion to rmb 1.35 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share rmb 3.96

* Secoo Holding Ltd - ‍total number of orders was 372.3 thousand for Q3 , representing an increase of 61.4 pct from 230.7 thousand for q3 2016​

* Secoo Holding Ltd - ‍number of active customers increased by 43.6 pct to 158,000 for Q3 2017​

* Secoo Holding Ltd - approved share repurchase program to repurchase own class A ordinary shares in form of ads with value of up to $20 million

* Secoo Holding Ltd - ‍gmv increased by 65.4 pct to rmb 1,394.4 million for Q3 of 2017, from rmb 843.3 million for Q3 of 2016​