July 19 (Reuters) - Secova Metals Corp

* Secova commences phase 1 drilling program at the Duvay/Chenier

* All drill permits have been received; commences co's first drill program on Duvay/Chenier property northeast of Amos, Quebec

* Data from new ground & airborne exploration to enable phase 2 to begin after completion of first drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: