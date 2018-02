BRIEF-Sectra says gets reference customer in critical infrastructure

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA GAINS IMPORTANT REFERENCE CUSTOMER IN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, DOES NOT NAME COMPANY

* SECTRA AB SAYS ‍AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FIVE YEARS AND COVERS SYSTEM MONITORING AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS IN SWEDEN

* SAYS SECTRA’S SERVICE IS CURRENTLY USED PRIMARILY AMONG PLAYERS IN THE ELECTRIC ENERGY INDUSTRY.

* SAYS WITH THIS AGREEMENT, THEIR USE HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO A NEW SEGMENT IN THE ENERGY SECTOR.