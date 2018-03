March 7 (Reuters) - Sectra Ab:

* SWEDISH HEALTHCARE PROVIDER DIGITIZES PATHOLOGY FOR PRIMARY DIAGNOSTICS WITH SECTRA

* SAYS ‍HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH DALARNA COUNTY COUNCIL IN SWEDEN FOR DIGITAL PATHOLOGY​

* SAYS ‍DALARNA COUNTY COUNCIL IS ALREADY USING SECTRA'S SOLUTION FOR BREAST IMAGING​