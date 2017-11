Nov 7 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:

* 9-MTH‍ REVENUE OF 92.7 MILLION EUROS, INCREASE OF 34%​

* ‍HAS MODERATELY INCREASED 2017 FISCAL YEAR FORECAST THAT WAS PUBLISHED IN JUNE 2017​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍CALCULATED REVENUE IS NOW 140 MILLION EUROS, AND EBIT 19 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍9MTH EBIT OF 10.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​