Aug 3 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:

* ‍IN H1 INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 26%, I.E. 11.3 MILLION EUROS, TO 54.8 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍H1 EBIT UP BY 2.6 MILLION EUROS FROM 2.4 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO 5.0 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍3.4 MILLION EUROS IN GROUP EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​