Nov 30 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* NOW SEES SALES OF AROUND 155 MILLION EUROS WITH AN EBIT OF AROUND 22 MILLION EUROS FOR FY ​

* ‍INCREASE RESULTS FROM PROCUREMENT PROCESSES BY PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS​