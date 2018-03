BRIEF-Secure Income REIT Acquires Two Off-Market Portfolios At Total Cost Of 436 Mln Stg

March 9 (Reuters) - Secure Income REIT Plc:

* £436M ACQUISITION & £315.5M PLACING OF SHARES

* SAYS CONTRACTS HAVE BEEN EXCHANGED TO ACQUIRE TWO SUBSTANTIAL OFF-MARKET PORTFOLIOS AT A TOTAL COST OF £436 MILLION

* TO PART FINANCE ACQUISITIONS, COMPANY IS PROPOSING A PLACING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF UP TO 86.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* SAYS PLACING PRICE WILL BE 365 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE

* SAYS BOARD AND PRESTBURY MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE INVESTING £5.25 MILLION AT PLACING PRICE

* SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION, PRESTBURY MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY OF ABOUT £158 MILLION AT PLACING PRICE

* BOARD BELIEVES DEAL TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS WITH POST-ACQUISITION DIVIDEND EXPECTED TO YIELD 4.3% ON PLACING PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: