Aug 1 (Reuters) - Security And Intelligence Services (India) Ltd

* Security and Intelligence services India Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to 7.8 billion rupees ($121.74 million) gets fully subscribed on day 2 - exchange data

* The IPO opened on July 31 and closes on Aug. 2

* The company is selling shares in the price range of 805 to 815 rupees each Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Swati Bhat)