BRIEF-Security And Intelligence Services (India) Approves Issue Of NCDs Worth Up To 5 Bln Rupees‍​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Security And Intelligence Services (India) Ltd:

* APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 5 BILLION RUPEES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS‍​

* SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) - SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR GIVING LOANS, GUARANTEES & MAKING INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR UP TO 12 BILLION RUPEES

* SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) - SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO CREATE CHARGE ON CO'S PROPERTIES IN RESPECT OF BORROWINGS WORTH UP TO 15 BILLION RUPEES