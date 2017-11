BRIEF-Seed Co posts HY loss before tax of $1.8 million

Nov 28 (Reuters) - SEED CO LTD:

* HY TURNOVER INCREASED BY 45 PERCENT TO $36,1M DUE TO EARLY MAIZE SEED SALES AND IMPROVED WINTER CEREAL SEED SALES.‍

* EXPECTS CONTINUED MARKET SHARE GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, PARTICULARLY EAST AFRICA AS ADOPTION OF OUR HYBRIDS IN THAT REGION IS ON RISE

* EXPECTS CONTINUING INPUT PROGRAMMES IN ZAMBIA, ZIMBABWE AND MALAWI

* SAYS NO DIVIDENDS WERE DECLARED DURING THE FIRST SIX MONTHS AS PER GROUP POLICY

* HY LOSS BEFORE TAX OF $1.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2icFaAx Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)