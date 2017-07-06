FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Segro announces 650 mln euros private placement debt issue
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Segro announces 650 mln euros private placement debt issue

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Segro Plc:

* Signed agreement with 13 US institutional investors for a private placement of 650 mln euros 10 year, 12 year and 15 year senior unsecured notes

* Issue consists of 3 tranches: 400 mln euros at fixed coupon of 1.77 pct due 2027, 150 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.00 pct due 2029, and 100 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.27 pct due 2032

* Proceeds will be used to refinance 2018 sterling bonds and secured debt within airport property partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

