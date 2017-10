Sept 25 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFERS TO PURCHASE NOTES FOR CASH​

* ‍OFFERS WILL END AT 5:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 3 OCTOBER 2017 ( EXPIRATION DEADLINE) UNLESS EXTENDED, RE-OPENED OR TERMINATED BY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: