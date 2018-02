BRIEF-Segro Posts FY Pretax Profit 976.3 Mln Stg

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Segro Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND UP 6.1 PERCENT TO 11.35 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 976.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 426.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP 16.3 PER CENT TO 556 PENCE (31 DECEMBER 2016: 478 PENCE 1 )​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED EPS UP 5.9 PER CENT TO 19.9 PENCE (2016: 18.8 PENCE 1 )​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6.1 PER CENT TO 11.35 PENCE​

* 1.2 MILLION SQ M OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION OR IN ADVANCED PRE-LET DISCUSSIONS, ALMOST ONE-FIFTH OF CO‘S CURRENT PORTFOLIO​

* FY ‍RENTAL VALUES INCREASED BY 3.1 PER CENT. RENTAL VALUES IN UK INCREASED BY 3.9 PER CENT AND BY 1.2 PER CENT IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE​

* IN FY, ‍2.6 PER CENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME GROWTH​

* ‍TOTAL DEVELOPMENT CAPEX FOR 2018 AGAIN EXPECTED TO EXCEED £350 MILLION​

* ‍LOOK-THROUGH LTV RATIO OF 30 PER CENT FOR FY​

* AT 31 DEC, HAD DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS APPROVED, CONTRACTED OR UNDER CONSTRUCTION OF £266 MILLION OF FUTURE CAPEX, £43.3 MILLION OF ANNUALISED GROSS RENTAL INCOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)