Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sei Investments Co:

* SEI REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES $408.2 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* SEI INVESTMENTS - QTRLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, EXCLUDING LSV, INCREASED $32.2 BILLION TO $227.0 BILLION VERSUS $194.8 BILLION DURING FOURTH-QUARTER 2016​