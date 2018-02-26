FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2018 / 8:55 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Seiwa Electric Mfg. says share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Seiwa Electric Mfg. Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share through public offering, to raise 446.9 million yen in total

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 105.3 million yen in total

* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share, to raise 127.7 million yen in total in its treasury stock distribution through public offering

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RmcGiK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.