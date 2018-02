Feb 27 (Reuters) - SELCUK ECZA DEPOSU:

* TO PAY DIVIDEND AT NET 0,09 LIRA PER SHARE AND GROSS 0,1 LIRA PER SHARE ON APRIL 11

* TOTAL NET CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE 53.7 MILLION LIRA FOR FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)