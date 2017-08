Aug 2 (Reuters) - Select Harvests Ltd

* Company currently expects FY2017 npat to be between A$7.5 mln to A$8.5 mln

* "Looking to our 2018 crop, all orchards have received sufficient chill hours and we anticipate pollination to occur in second half of august"

* FY2017 result, compared with FY2016, has been negatively impacted by currency movements and other reasons