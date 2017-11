BRIEF-Select Income REIT Announces Early Redemption Of Its $350 Mln Of Outstanding 2.85 Pct Senior Notes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Select Income REIT:

* SELECT INCOME REIT ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS $350 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 2.85% SENIOR NOTES

* SELECT INCOME REIT - ‍SIR CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND THE REDEMPTION BY USING CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* SELECT INCOME REIT - ‍EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 2.85% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 AT A REDEMPTION PRICE EQUAL TO PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $350.0 MILLION​

* SELECT INCOME REIT - ‍REDEMPTION PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 2, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: