Jan 8 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BILLION TO $5.2 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 TO $1.12

* SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - ‍ ASSUMED 28.0% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2018 OUTLOOK, WHICH INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION PASSED IN 2017​

* - ‍IN 2018, BAD DEBT EXPENSE WILL BE REPORTED AS A COMPONENT OF NET OPERATING REVENUE​